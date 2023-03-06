USS Farragut Conducts ITT Drills

230307-N-WQ732-1048

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2023) – Sailors don firefighting gear aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) as the ship conducts damage control training drills, March 7. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South Mission by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023