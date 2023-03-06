Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Farragut Conducts ITT Drills [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Farragut Conducts ITT Drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230307-N-WQ732-1013
    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2023) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Connor Williams passes information through an integrated voice communications system (IVCS) in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) as the ship conducts damage control training drills, March 7. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South Mission by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7672959
    VIRIN: 230307-N-WQ732-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 755.03 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS FARRAGUT
    ARLEIGH-BURKE
    GUIDED MISSILE DESTROYER
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Integrated Training Team Drill

