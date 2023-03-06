Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Meets with Israeli Prime Minister, Minister of Defense [Image 10 of 11]

    SECDEF Meets with Israeli Prime Minister, Minister of Defense

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv, Israel, to discuss regional security, opportunities to expand military cooperation, and escalating violence in the West Bank, March 9, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 13:40
    Photo ID: 7672955
    VIRIN: 230309-D-PM193-1827
    Resolution: 7224x4816
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: TEL AVIV, IL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Meets with Israeli Prime Minister, Minister of Defense [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Prime Minister
    Israel
    SECDEF
    Defense Minister
    Tel Aviv
    SECDEF Austin

