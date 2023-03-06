Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing deboard an LC-130 Hercules at Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada, March 7, 2023. The 109th is providing tactical airlift support for Guerrier Nordique 2023, a joint force exercise that focuses on combat capability and lethality in Arctic temperatures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

