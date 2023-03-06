Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guerrier Nordique 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    Guerrier Nordique 2023

    NU, CANADA

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing deboard an LC-130 Hercules at Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada, March 7, 2023. The 109th is providing tactical airlift support for Guerrier Nordique 2023, a joint force exercise that focuses on combat capability and lethality in Arctic temperatures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guerrier Nordique 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

