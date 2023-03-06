An LC-130 Hercules from the 109th Airlift Wing and a CC-138 Twin Otter from the 440 Transport Squadron, Royal Canadian Armed Forces park at Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada March 8, 2023. The aircraft are being used to transport personnel and cargo in support of Guerrier Nordique 2023, a joint force exercise that focuses on combat capability and lethality in frigid temperatures.. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

