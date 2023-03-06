A CC-138 Twin Otter aircraft from the 440 Transport Squadron, Royal Canadian Armed Forces sits on the airfield ramp at Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada March 8, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7672597
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-WA102-1035
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|NU, CA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guerrier Nordique 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT