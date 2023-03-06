Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - SrA Sheila Smith

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sheila Smith, a 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 9, 2023. Smith launched the Food Service Council resulting in the addition of four speciality meals and the rectification of 11 comment cards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    AFCENT
    Marauders
    MOTW
    ASAB

