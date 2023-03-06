Marauder of the Week - SrA Sheila Smith

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sheila Smith, a 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 9, 2023. Smith launched the Food Service Council resulting in the addition of four speciality meals and the rectification of 11 comment cards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW