353 SOW delivers HIMARS

A 353rd Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II flies in formation with two 302nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules over the skies of the Kingdom of Thailand during Exercise Cobra Gold 23, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)

