U.S. Marines work on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a training exercise at Khok Kathiam Royal Thai Air Force Base, Kingdom of Thailand, during Exercise Cobra Gold 23, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 05:48 Photo ID: 7672240 VIRIN: 230306-F-LB592-2293 Resolution: 6759x4828 Size: 1.18 MB Location: KHOK KATHIAM ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 353 SOW delivers HIMARS [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Soo Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.