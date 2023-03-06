Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOW delivers HIMARS [Image 6 of 11]

    353 SOW delivers HIMARS

    KHOK KATHIAM ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, THAILAND

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo Kim 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines work on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a training exercise at Khok Kathiam Royal Thai Air Force Base, Kingdom of Thailand, during Exercise Cobra Gold 23, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 05:48
    Photo ID: 7672240
    VIRIN: 230306-F-LB592-2293
    Resolution: 6759x4828
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KHOK KATHIAM ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 353 SOW delivers HIMARS [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Soo Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HIMARS
    USMC
    Allies
    Cobra Gold
    Partners
    AFSOC
    Thailand
    Air Force
    USAF
    353 SOW
    CG23

