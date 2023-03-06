353 SOW delivers HIMARS

A U.S. Marine operates a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Khok Kathiam Royal Thai Air Force Base, Kingdom of Thailand, during Exercise Cobra Gold 23, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)

