Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Garth Slack

Congratulations Staff Sgt. Garth Slack on being Airlifter of the Week!



SSgt Slack took the initiative to rebuild the squadron recognition program immediately after taking over as the Unit Commander’s Executive. He authored the accolades database, which ensured Enlisted Performance Report accuracy, and the timely presentation of achievements. His efforts streamlined a 6-month backlog of awards. Additionally, He created the units first-ever squadron newsletter to highlight unit accomplishments, leadership perspectives, and boost esprit de corps.



Thank again for your hard work Staff Sgt. Garth Slack!

