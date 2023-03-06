Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Garth Slack

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations Staff Sgt. Garth Slack on being Airlifter of the Week!

    SSgt Slack took the initiative to rebuild the squadron recognition program immediately after taking over as the Unit Commander’s Executive. He authored the accolades database, which ensured Enlisted Performance Report accuracy, and the timely presentation of achievements. His efforts streamlined a 6-month backlog of awards. Additionally, He created the units first-ever squadron newsletter to highlight unit accomplishments, leadership perspectives, and boost esprit de corps.

    Thank again for your hard work Staff Sgt. Garth Slack!

