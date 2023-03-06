Sheikha Al-Nafisi and Sundus Hussein, co-founders of the Kuwait civil action group ‘Abolish Article 153,’ speak at an International Women’s Day event at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, March 8, 2023. The Embassy in Kuwait invited members of Ali Al Salem Air Base to learn about the importance of the day in Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 00:53
|Photo ID:
|7671950
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-HK519-1045
|Resolution:
|4163x2770
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT