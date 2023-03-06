Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait

Sundus Hussein and Sheikha Al-Nafisi, co-founders of the Kuwait civil action group ‘Abolish Article 153,’ speak at an International Women’s Day event at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, March 8, 2023. The Embassy in Kuwait invited members of Ali Al Salem Air Base to learn about the importance of the day in Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

