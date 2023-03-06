Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait [Image 1 of 4]

    Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Charge d’Affaires James Holtsnider speaks at an International Women’s Day event at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, March 8, 2023. The Embassy in Kuwait invited members of Ali Al Salem Air Base to learn about the importance of the day in Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 00:53
    Photo ID: 7671948
    VIRIN: 230308-F-HK519-1008
    Resolution: 5147x3425
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait
    Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait
    Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait
    Recognizing International Women’s Day in Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women’s History Month
    International Women’s Day
    WHM
    U.S. Embassy in Kuwait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT