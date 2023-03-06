Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Systems Training [Image 15 of 20]

    Weapons Systems Training

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs from HHC USAG Casey and Charlie Detachment, 176th Financial Management Support Unit conduct training on the M-17, M4, and M249 weapons systems on Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 9, 2023. The training was on the weapons’ functions, assembly and disassembly procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 00:53
    Photo ID: 7671942
    VIRIN: 230309-A-MH955-1072
    Resolution: 4437x6655
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Weapons Training
    USAG Casey
    IMCOM-Pacific
    target_news_AsiaPacific
    INCOM-P
    176th Financial Management Support Unit

