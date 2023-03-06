U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs from HHC USAG Casey and Charlie Detachment, 176th Financial Management Support Unit conduct training on the M-17, M4, and M249 weapons systems on Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 9, 2023. The training was on the weapons’ functions, assembly and disassembly procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 00:53
|Photo ID:
|7671940
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-MH955-1059
|Resolution:
|6202x4135
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Systems Training [Image 20 of 20], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
