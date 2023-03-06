U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs from HHC USAG Casey and Charlie Detachment, 176th Financial Management Support Unit conduct training on the M-17, M4, and M249 weapons systems on Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 9, 2023. The training was on the weapons’ functions, assembly and disassembly procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 00:53 Photo ID: 7671939 VIRIN: 230309-A-MH955-1069 Resolution: 6028x4019 Size: 8.93 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons Systems Training [Image 20 of 20], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.