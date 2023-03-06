Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, left, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, right, discuss the state and future of enlisted forces in the Department of the Air Force during the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium Enlisted Imperative panel March 8. Colón-López discussed the role of enlisted culture across the joint forces in readiness for a high-end fight. Bass emphasized enlisted professional development and recent updates to the “Blue,” “Brown” and “Purple” Books. Towberman described the importance of understanding Airmen and Guardians and providing environments and qualities of life for them and their families in which they can reach their full potentials as critical to creating lethal and effective fighting forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. William A. O'Brien)

