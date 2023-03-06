Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians [Image 3 of 4]

    Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, left, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, right, discuss the state and future of enlisted forces in the Department of the Air Force during the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium Enlisted Imperative panel March 8. The panel highlighted the changing operational environment, ways Airmen and Guardians are critical to maintaining Air and Space dominance, and efforts to recruit and retain the best members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. William A. O'Brien)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 19:14
    Photo ID: 7671530
    VIRIN: 230308-F-OH250-0310
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt William OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians
    Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians
    Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians
    Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFAColorado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT