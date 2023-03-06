Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, left, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, middle, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, right, pose for a photo following a discussion about the state and future of enlisted forces in the Department of the Air Force during the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium Enlisted Imperative panel March 8. The senior enlisted leaders expounded on the contributions of enlisted forces to Department of the Air Force efforts and enlisted roles in future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. William A. O'Brien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2023 19:14 Photo ID: 7671528 VIRIN: 230308-F-OH250-0605 Resolution: 3716x2477 Size: 5.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior enlisted leaders discuss future of Airmen, Guardians [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt William OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.