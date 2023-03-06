Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56 SFS MWD demonstration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, releases MWD Bboa, during a demonstration at Luke Air Force Base, Nov. 18, 2022. The Air Force employs MWDs to deter harmful activity by identifying threats like explosive materials and narcotics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 18:33
    Photo ID: 7671503
    VIRIN: 221118-F-AL900-1284
    Resolution: 4873x2741
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56 SFS MWD demonstration, by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke AFB
    MWD
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog
    K9
    56SFS

