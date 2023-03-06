56 SFS MWD demonstration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, releases MWD Bboa, during a demonstration at Luke Air Force Base, Nov. 18, 2022. The Air Force employs MWDs to deter harmful activity by identifying threats like explosive materials and narcotics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

