U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, releases MWD Bboa, during a demonstration at Luke Air Force Base, Nov. 18, 2022. The Air Force employs MWDs to deter harmful activity by identifying threats like explosive materials and narcotics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7671503
|VIRIN:
|221118-F-AL900-1284
|Resolution:
|4873x2741
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56 SFS MWD demonstration, by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
