    U.S. Army Soldier returns to native Thailand during Cobra Gold 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Soldier returns to native Thailand during Cobra Gold 2023

    THAILAND

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. John Stauffer 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Taddanai Rungpetchanan, an information technology specialist of Thai origin assigned to the 51st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, speaks to locals at the barracks market Mar. 6, 2023, in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

