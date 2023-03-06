U.S. Army Pfc. Taddanai Rungpetchanan, an information technology specialist of Thai origin assigned to the 51st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, speaks to locals at the barracks market Mar. 6, 2023, in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2023 18:29 Photo ID: 7671500 VIRIN: 230306-Z-PA985-1002 Resolution: 6912x5520 Size: 14.18 MB Location: TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldier returns to native Thailand during Cobra Gold 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.