    Fort Custer’s Regional Training Site Maintenance receives JLTV [Image 3 of 6]

    Fort Custer’s Regional Training Site Maintenance receives JLTV

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Fort Custer’s Regional Training Site Maintenance receives their first Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Feb. 15, 2023, at Lansing, Mich. Maintainers attending the RTS-M will now be training on the most modern equipment, ensuring graduates keep their units ready and rolling.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 12:11
    Photo ID: 7670664
    VIRIN: 230215-Z-ZH169-1002
    Resolution: 5603x3735
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Custer’s Regional Training Site Maintenance receives JLTV [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    JLTV
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Fort Cust Training Center

