Fort Custer’s Regional Training Site Maintenance receives JLTV

Fort Custer’s Regional Training Site Maintenance receives their first Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Feb. 15, 2023, at Lansing, Mich. Maintainers attending the RTS-M will now be training on the most modern equipment, ensuring graduates keep their units ready and rolling.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

