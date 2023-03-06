Fort Custer’s Regional Training Site Maintenance receives JLTV

U.S. Army Spc. Nick Hoover, Michigan National Guard combined support maintenance shop, inspects a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Feb. 15, 2023, at Lansing, Mich. Maintainers attending the RTS-M will now be training on the most modern equipment, ensuring graduates keep their units ready and rolling.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
