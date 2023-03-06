Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX-Range 20 27th Finance Battalion HHD conducting Zero & Grouping 7 MARCH 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    FORT DIX-Range 20 27th Finance Battalion HHD conducting Zero &amp; Grouping 7 MARCH 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On the Fort Dix Range Complex on Rang 20 The 27th Finance Battalion HHD was conducting Zero & Grouping training. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 12:13
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    This work, FORT DIX-Range 20 27th Finance Battalion HHD conducting Zero & Grouping 7 MARCH 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Zero & Grouping

