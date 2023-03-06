NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 7, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, discusses proper boat maneuvering procedures with Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay’s Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) during a HPU Inspection on March 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2023 03:35 Photo ID: 7669544 VIRIN: 230307-N-EM691-1139 Resolution: 7844x5229 Size: 4.14 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Souda’s Harbor Patrol Unit Check with the Skipper [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.