Team Souda’s Harbor Patrol Unit Check with the Skipper

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 7, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Natalie Delgado, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, completes a man overboard drill during a Harbor Patrol Unit Inspection conducted by Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, on March 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

