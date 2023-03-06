Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda’s Harbor Patrol Unit Check with the Skipper [Image 3 of 5]

    Team Souda’s Harbor Patrol Unit Check with the Skipper

    GREECE

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 7, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class John Rudolph, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, communicates with dispatch during a man overboard drill as part of a Harbor Patrol Unit Inspection conducted by Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, on March 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    This work, Team Souda’s Harbor Patrol Unit Check with the Skipper [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

