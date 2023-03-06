Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District, during a ceremony welcoming the JMSDF Mogami-class frigate JS Mikuma (FFM-4) to Sasebo, Japan Mar. 8, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 02:51
|Photo ID:
|7669535
|VIRIN:
|230308-N-WS494-1061
|Resolution:
|4496x2997
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CO Attends Ship Welcoming Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
