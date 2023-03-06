CO Attends Ship Welcoming Ceremony

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga during a ceremony welcoming the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mogami-class frigate JS Mikuma (FFM-4) to Sasebo, Japan Mar. 8, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

