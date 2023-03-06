Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO Attends Ship Welcoming Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    CO Attends Ship Welcoming Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), looks on as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District, speaks during a ceremony welcoming the JMSDF Mogami-class frigate JS Mikuma (FFM-4) to Sasebo, Japan Mar. 8, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    This work, CO Attends Ship Welcoming Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

