    International Women’s Day at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A graphic depicting numerous women serving in the U.S. Air Force’s 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. International Women’s Day is a global observance which serves as a focal point in the women’s rights movement to bring awareness to issues like gender equality, reproductive rights and violence against women. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 02:47
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    International Women’s Day

    Women’s History Month
