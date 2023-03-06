Rhythm and Blues band Dru Hill perform live at Hanson Field House on Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023. The band put on a concert at Camp Casey and later at Camp Humphreys in support of soldiers serving overseas. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 02:17
|Photo ID:
|7669491
|VIRIN:
|230105-A-MH955-1349
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|20.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dru Hill Concert at Camp Casey [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT