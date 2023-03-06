Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dru Hill Concert at Camp Casey [Image 5 of 10]

    Dru Hill Concert at Camp Casey

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Rhythm and Blues band Dru Hill perform live at Hanson Field House on Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023. The band put on a concert at Camp Casey and later at Camp Humphreys in support of soldiers serving overseas. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 02:17
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dru Hill Concert at Camp Casey [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

