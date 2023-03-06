USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230306-N-OX847-1032 ADRIATIC SEA (March 6, 2023) Personnel Specialist Seaman Fatima Caballero, left, and Personnel Specialist Seaman Recruit Amiya Simmons, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), discuss paperwork in the Personnel department, March 6, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA