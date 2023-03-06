Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 7 of 8]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230306-N-OX847-1029 ADRIATIC SEA (March 6, 2023) Personnel Specialist Seaman Laie Carter, left, and Personnel Specialist Seaman Recruit Amiya Simmons, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), perform daily office work in the Personnel department, March 6, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

