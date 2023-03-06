230306-N-OX847-1015 ADRIATIC SEA (March 6, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Kejunte Bradshaw cuts the hair of Ensign Richard Rasay, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 6, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 03:21 Photo ID: 7667469 VIRIN: 230306-N-OX847-1015 Resolution: 3434x4807 Size: 868.36 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.