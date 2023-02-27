Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 23 | Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Chaplain meets with Royal Thai Marine Corps Chaplain [Image 4 of 4]

    Cobra Gold 23 | Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Chaplain meets with Royal Thai Marine Corps Chaplain

    THAILAND

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Leotra West (far left), Chaplain (FMF) for Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, meets with Royal Thai Marine Corps Chaplain Cmdr. Surachet Thongman (center right) during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2023. The bilateral chaplains’ meeting discussed topics to establish connections and strengthen community relations between United States Forces and Royal Thai Forces. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    This work, Cobra Gold 23 | Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Chaplain meets with Royal Thai Marine Corps Chaplain [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    Chaplain Corps
    US Navy
    Royal Thai Marine Corps
    CG23

