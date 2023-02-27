Cobra Gold 23 | Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Chaplain meets with Royal Thai Marine Corps Chaplain

U.S. Navy Lt. Leotra West, Chaplain (FMF) for Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, meets with Royal Thai Marine Corps Chaplain Cmdr. Surachet Thongman during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2023. The bilateral chaplains’ meeting discussed topics to establish connections and strengthen community relations between United States Forces and Royal Thai Forces. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

