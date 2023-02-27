Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23 Day 4 [Image 5 of 6]

    2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace &amp; Defence Exposition—AVALON 23 Day 4

    AUSTRALIA

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    An Airman from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii performs alongside a member of the Royal Australian Air Force band during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. Our steadfast relationship with Australia, deeply rooted in our common principles and shared values, stems from working together day in and day out across the full spectrum of operations and will continue to prosper as we further integrate our efforts through events such as AVALON 23. Through the power and energy of music, the Band of the Pacific’s impressive performances create engaging moments that serve as a demonstration of the excellence displayed by the 46,000 Airmen serving, stationed and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 7662156
    VIRIN: 230303-F-IQ718-0129
    Resolution: 5120x5504
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Australia
    US Air Force
    Avalon
    US Air Force Band of the Pacific

