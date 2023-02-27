An Airman from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii performs alongside a member of the Royal Australian Air Force band during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. Our steadfast relationship with Australia, deeply rooted in our common principles and shared values, stems from working together day in and day out across the full spectrum of operations and will continue to prosper as we further integrate our efforts through events such as AVALON 23. Through the power and energy of music, the Band of the Pacific’s impressive performances create engaging moments that serve as a demonstration of the excellence displayed by the 46,000 Airmen serving, stationed and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 19:27 Photo ID: 7662156 VIRIN: 230303-F-IQ718-0129 Resolution: 5120x5504 Size: 2.4 MB Location: AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23 Day 4 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.