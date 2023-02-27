Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii participate in a cultural exchange during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. The Department of Defense supported AVALON 23 with approximately 300 personnel and a number of various aircraft to include the F-22 Raptor, KC-46 Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache, M142 HIMARS among many others. Through the power and energy of music, the Band of the Pacific’s impressive performances create engaging moments that serve as a demonstration of the excellence displayed by the 46,000 Airmen serving, stationed and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 19:27 Photo ID: 7662153 VIRIN: 230303-F-IQ718-0166 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.68 MB Location: AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23 Day 4 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.