Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii participate in a cultural exchange during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. The Department of Defense supported AVALON 23 with approximately 300 personnel and a number of various aircraft to include the F-22 Raptor, KC-46 Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache, M142 HIMARS among many others. Through the power and energy of music, the Band of the Pacific’s impressive performances create engaging moments that serve as a demonstration of the excellence displayed by the 46,000 Airmen serving, stationed and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 19:27
|Photo ID:
|7662153
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-IQ718-0166
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
