    2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23 Day 4 [Image 3 of 6]

    2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace &amp; Defence Exposition—AVALON 23 Day 4

    AUSTRALIA

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii participate in a cultural exchange during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. AVALON 23 is the premier aerospace exhibition—airshow and tradeshow—in Australia and offers a venue to deepen our relationship with Australia and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation with countries in the region. Through the power and energy of music, the Band of the Pacific’s impressive performances create engaging moments that serve as a demonstration of the excellence displayed by the 46,000 Airmen serving, stationed and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 7662150
    VIRIN: 230303-F-IQ718-0192
    Resolution: 5671x3824
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23 Day 4 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Australia
    US Air Force
    Avalon
    US Air Force Band of the Pacific

