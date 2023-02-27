Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii participate in a cultural exchange during the 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition—AVALON 23—at Avalon International Airport, March 2, 2023. AVALON 23 is the premier aerospace exhibition—airshow and tradeshow—in Australia and offers a venue to deepen our relationship with Australia and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation with countries in the region. Through the power and energy of music, the Band of the Pacific’s impressive performances create engaging moments that serve as a demonstration of the excellence displayed by the 46,000 Airmen serving, stationed and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

