18th AF CCC visits Team McChord

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, met with the Julius A. Kolb Airman Leadership School Class 23-C at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 3, 2023. Bickley spoke about how Agile Combat Employment and Multi Capable Airmen are essential to be ready for the next fight. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

