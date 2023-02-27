U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, met with the Julius A. Kolb Airman Leadership School Class 23-C at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 3, 2023. Bickley spoke about how Agile Combat Employment and Multi Capable Airmen are essential to be ready for the next fight. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7662093
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-CP748-1001
|Resolution:
|5250x3750
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th AF CCC visits Team McChord [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT