18th AF CCC visits Team McChord

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, met with the Julius A. Kolb Airman Leadership School Class 23-C at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 3, 2023. During Bickley’s visit he spoke with the ALS class, held an all-call with Team McChord, and spoke at the Chief Recognition Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)
|03.03.2023
|03.03.2023 18:21
|7662092
|230303-F-CP748-1004
|4412x3152
|1.89 MB
|JBLM, WA, US
|0
|0
