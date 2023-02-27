Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF CCC visits Team McChord [Image 1 of 6]

    18th AF CCC visits Team McChord

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, met with the Julius A. Kolb Airman Leadership School Class 23-C at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 3, 2023. During Bickley’s visit he spoke with the ALS class, had an all-call with Team McChord, and attended the Chief Recognition Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 7662090
    VIRIN: 230303-F-CP748-1002
    Resolution: 4955x3539
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    TAGS

    ACE
    MCA
    62AW
    18AF
    Team McChord
    627ABG

