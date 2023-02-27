Naval Special Warfare Reserve Unit Conducts Training

230205-N-WN474-1019 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 5, 2023) Naval special warfare operators assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Reserve unit, conduct close-quarter combat drills. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tobias Levene)
