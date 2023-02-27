230206-N-WN474-1014 Coronado, Calif. (Feb. 6, 2023) Sailors assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Reserve unit prepare to enter the pool during dive qualifications at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Naval Special Warfare is a part of Naval Special Warfare Command, the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tobias Levene)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7662071 VIRIN: 230206-N-WN474-1014 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Reserve Unit Conducts Training [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.