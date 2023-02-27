230206-N-WN474-1014 Coronado, Calif. (Feb. 6, 2023) Sailors assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Reserve unit prepare to enter the pool during dive qualifications at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Naval Special Warfare is a part of Naval Special Warfare Command, the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tobias Levene)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7662071
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-WN474-1014
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Special Warfare Reserve Unit Conducts Training [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT