230208-N-GC965-0886 Coronado, Calif. (Feb. 8, 2023) A special warfare operator assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Reserve unit conducts military free fall training at the Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ramon Go)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7662070 VIRIN: 230208-N-GC965-0886 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 522.49 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Reserve Unit Conducts Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.