    Naval Special Warfare Reserve Unit Conducts Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Special Warfare Reserve Unit Conducts Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Go 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    230208-N-GC965-0886 Coronado, Calif. (Feb. 8, 2023) A special warfare operator assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Reserve unit conducts military free fall training at the Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ramon Go)

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Reserve Unit Conducts Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

