Naval Special Warfare Reserve Unit Conducts Training

230208-N-GC965-0886 Coronado, Calif. (Feb. 8, 2023) A special warfare operator assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Reserve unit conducts military free fall training at the Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ramon Go)
